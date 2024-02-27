MWMC launches special cleanliness drive ahead of Ramzan

In preparation for the holy month of Ramzan, Multan city geared up for a thorough cleanliness campaign led by the Waste Management Company (MWMC)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) In preparation for the holy month of Ramzan, Multan city geared up for a thorough cleanliness campaign led by the Waste Management Company (MWMC).

Under the directive of Chief Executive Officer Shahid Yaqoob, a dedicated cleanliness squad has been assigned to ensure cleanliness around Masajid, worship places, universities, and Ramzan bazaars.

The operation encompasses a comprehensive approach, utilizing heavy machinery to rid the Ramzan bazaars of litter and waste, ensuring a hygienic environment for shoppers and vendors alike.

Senior Manager Operations, Fahim Lodhi, has embarked on a tour of key areas including Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh, Shamsabad, and Muzaffarabad, overseeing the execution of the cleanliness initiative.

With a focus on sacred sites, the vicinity surrounding worship places will undergo cleaning, as directed by Shahid Yaqoob, the CEO. Additionally, new containers will be strategically placed across various locations, including Qila Kohna, downtown, and Gulgasht.

To ensure accountability and effectiveness, a state-of-the-art biometric system has been introduced for attendance checking, reinforcing the commitment to achieving a 100% participation rate among cleanliness staff, said official sources.