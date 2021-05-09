UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive At City Graveyards

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

MWMC launches special cleanliness drive at city graveyards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched special cleanliness drive at graveyards of the city here on Sunday.

Managing Director MWMC, Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar issued notification regarding cleanliness of graveyards.

MD MWMC said that the citizens visited the graveyards and offered 'Fateha' for their love ones on the eve of Eid.

He said that the cleanliness of graveyards is our religious obligation and directed the sanitary staff to lift the waste from the graveyards.

Mr Fakhar ordered special cleanliness at entry points of the graveyards and company staff started cleanliness at big graveyards of the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

