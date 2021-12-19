MWMC launches special cleanliness drive for Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched a special cleanliness campaign in connection with Christmas.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, a massive cleaning operation with heavy machinery for lifting the waste was carried out at Razaabad area.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar has directed the company staff for exemplary cleanliness into the churches and residential colonies of Christian community.

He directed the officials to issue duty schedule of sanitary workers and appoint a focal person for monitoring of cleanliness in churches and Christian colonies.

Managing Director Dogar said that better cleanliness arrangements would be ensured on the eve of Christmas this year as compared to previous year.