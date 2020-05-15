MWMC launches special cleanliness in city

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Friday launched special cleanliness drive in the city regarding Youme-e-Ali and jumma prayer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Friday launched special cleanliness drive in the city regarding Youme-e-Ali and jumma prayer.

The company staff made cleanliness of big imam bargahaz and mosques and their surroundings and ensured dis-infection spray to avert from COVID-19.

The special disinfection spray was arranged at Imam Bargah Chah Bohar Wala and Sootri Watt while sanitation staff also made spray at roads towards jamia mosques and water sprinkling.

The company was also ensuring special cleanliness of main roads and green belts of the city.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that all possible steps were being taken to make the city neat and clean.

He said that the company teams were also busy in disinfection spray at various places of the city as step to prevent from COVID-19.

He urged the citizens to avoid going outsides homes and adopt all preventive measures regarding coronavirus.