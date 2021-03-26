UrduPoint.com
MWMC Launches Special Cleanliness Operation At Walled City Area

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

MWMC launches special cleanliness operation at walled city area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched cleanliness operation at walled city area here on Friday.

The sanitary staff was given task for special cleanliness of historical gates of the city including Bohar Gate, Pak Gate, Dolat gate, Haram gate and Dehli gate.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar directed the monitoring staff to check the cleanliness into narrow streets of the walled city area and asked them to share pictures and videos as proof.

He said that special cleanliness arrangements at surroundings of Ghanta Ghar chowk and Fort Qasim Bagh was also being ensured while special cleanliness in front of Jamia mosques was also made.

The mechanical sweepers were being used for the cleanliness of main roads of the city and lame lighting work at green belts and majors chowks was also underway.

