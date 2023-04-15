MWMC launches special 'Eid operation clean up' in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC)has launched special 'Eid operation clean up' in the city for swift cleanliness arrangements during Eid-ul-Fitr.

CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that exemplary cleanliness arrangements have been started in the city of Saints regarding Eid-ul-Fitr under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir. The big filth depots and clearance of plots from waste was top priority.

The company staff launched cleanliness and lifted waste from roads including densely populated areas and worship places.

Waste heaps were also cleaned from long-neglected areas with heavy machinery.

Additional machinery has been hired and a deadline given to clear the large filth depots, in first phase.

Shahid Yaqoob said that the citizens would see a positive change soon regarding cleanliness in the city after completing the shortage of machinery and manpower.