UrduPoint.com

MWMC Launches Special 'Eid Operation Clean Up' In City

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MWMC launches special 'Eid operation clean up' in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC)has launched special 'Eid operation clean up' in the city for swift cleanliness arrangements during Eid-ul-Fitr.

CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that exemplary cleanliness arrangements have been started in the city of Saints regarding Eid-ul-Fitr under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir. The big filth depots and clearance of plots from waste was top priority.

The company staff launched cleanliness and lifted waste from roads including densely populated areas and worship places.

Waste heaps were also cleaned from long-neglected areas with heavy machinery.

Additional machinery has been hired and a deadline given to clear the large filth depots, in first phase.

Shahid Yaqoob said that the citizens would see a positive change soon regarding cleanliness in the city after completing the shortage of machinery and manpower.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Company From Top

Recent Stories

&#039;Kalamon Publishing&#039; launches online sto ..

&#039;Kalamon Publishing&#039; launches online store

19 minutes ago
 Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observat ..

Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observation satellite into space

34 minutes ago
 Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu Preside ..

Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup Under-16 and Under- ..

34 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to ..

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to deliver on a practical and in ..

49 minutes ago
 First Security Group contributes AED1 million towa ..

First Security Group contributes AED1 million towards ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

2 hours ago
 Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.