MWMC Launches Zero Waste Operation To Make City Garbage-free Before Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MWMC launches zero waste operation to make city garbage-free before Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched 'Zero Waste' operation at all the urban union councils of Multan in order to make the city garbage-free before Eid.

According to the Eid plan shared, the washing process of main city roads and chowks was also underway.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and CEO MWMC Ameer Hassan on Wednesday morning paid a visit to all four zones of the city and reviewed the washing activity at High Court Chowk, besides inspecting cleanliness in Walled City and on inner circular road.

During his visit, he also met with the operational managers and workers in the field and lauded their services.

Speaking on the occassion, Ameer Hassan said that Eid plan would be 100 per cent successful due to the professional management and experienced workers of the company.

He hoped that MWMC would demonstrate its capabilities to make Eid cleanliness plan a success and would earn a good name all over Punjab.

Meanwhile, MWMC, to make the monitoring of Eid-ul-Azha plan more effective, has assigned field duties to the officers and staff members posted at the company's head office from July 8-12, during Eid holidays.

The officers will check the working of machinery and manpower in their assigned areas. On the directions of CEO and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hassan, a notification has also been issued.

The Chief Internal Auditor and the Manager IT will also supervise the control room established in company's head office. Whereas, Enforcement Manager Fahim Lodhi has also been given the responsibility of Manager Landfill Site to monitor the disposal of sacrificial animal offal from the temporary transfer station to landfill site.

