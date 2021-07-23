UrduPoint.com
MWMC Lifts 13,204 Ton Animal Waste On Eid

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has lifted about 13,204 ton of sacrificial animals waste from the city during three days of Eid-ul-Adha.

Almost 4629 ton sacrificial animal waste was lifted on first day, 5328 ton on the second day and 3247 ton on the third day of Eid.

The heavy machinery was used for lifting the sacrificial animal waste and other waste from the city.

The company had received 716 complaints regarding waste on helpline 1139 and resolved 697 complaints while work on 19 complaints was underway and the complaint redressal ratio remained 97.

3 per cent.

About 2370 company workers participated in the Eid cleanliness operation while 25 company officials ensured monitoring of the cleanliness operation.

Similarly, 14 officials from district government were also deputed for the monitoring of the operation under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad.

The rose essence spray was also sprinkled at jamia mosques and Eid Gahaz to make the environment pleasant.

