MWMC lifts 13514 tons waste in first 15 days of special drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company(MWMC) has lifted 13,514 tons waste during first 15 days of Month of cleanliness campaign.

According to data issued by the company, the special cleanliness and washing of 163 highways and cleanliness of 59 government buildings have also been done.

Likewise, zero waste operation was carried out in 261 slum areas and 139 mosques, shrines and graveyards were cleaned while mud and dust was scraped from 228 highway dividers.

As many as 13470 activities were uploaded on Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per App with pictorial evidences and 24 complaints received on this app were also resolved. Besides this, 364 complaints registered on the company's complaint number 1139 were also disposed off during the ongoing campaign.

Workers have been directed to collect door-to-door waste in streets and towns as the campaign will remain continue till February 28.