MWMC Lifts 528 Ton Waste Under Khidmat Programme

5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:22 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has lifted 528 tons waste from union councils of the city in a day under its 'Khidmat ap ki dehleez per' programme continuing successfully in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has lifted 528 tons waste from union councils of the city in a day under its 'Khidmat ap ki dehleez per' programme continuing successfully in the city.

The staff of MCMC has lifted 66 trollies of debris and also cleaned Hattar road Husain Agahi.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar paid visit to the city to review 'Khidmat Ap Ki Dehleez per Programme' and gave 5000 activities task to company administration in a day.

He informed that all the machinery have been made operationalized under the programme, adding, ten rickshaws were also provided at each Union Council for assistance of MWMC team.

He said the would take every possible steps to enhance beauty of city of saints.

Dogar directed to ensure provision of cold water to workers rendering services amid scorching heat and intense hot weather.

