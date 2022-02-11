MWMC lifts 9000 ton waste in special cleanliness drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Friday said that more than 9000 tons of garbage has been lifted so far during ongoing month of cleanliness drive

The month long cleanliness drive was in full swing in the city under the directions of DC Amir Karim Khan, who is also the chairman of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC).

The deputy commissioner visited Union Council 41 and marched in the streets in this connection.

He inspected the cleanliness operation and also led an awareness rally. MWMC Managing Director Farooq Dogar gave briefing on cleanliness operation.

He also distributed pamphlets among citizens and also listened to their problems.

The deputy commissioner also directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials to rectify the sewerage problems immediately.

He said the special focus was being paid on neglected areas during month of cleanliness drive.

Aamir Karim Khan said that the task has been given for lifting piles of waste lying in city for long time through heavy machinery so that the citizens could see clear change. He urged the citizens to cooperate with company to make the cleanliness drive a success.