MWMC lifts 9566 ton waste in 15 days of 'Clean Punjab Drive'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has lifted 9,566 tons waste during first 15 days of "Clean Punjab Campaign".

According to the data released by IT department here on Tuesday, 9,566 tons of waste was removed from the city while 112 highways and 32 government buildings were cleaned.

Zero waste operation was done in 99 ignored areas of the city, scrapping on 87 highway's dividers to remove the dirt and 97 cemeteries, shrines and mosques were cleaned.

Likewise, 23 awareness activities were also carried out during the above said period.

According to the data, 58 complaints were received on the App, 218 on 1139 helpline number and 32 on social media. 304 out of total 308 complaints have been resolved while work is underway to resolve rest of the complaints.