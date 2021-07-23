UrduPoint.com
MWMC Lifts 9957 Ton Animal Waste In First Two Days Of Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:10 PM

MWMC lifts 9957 ton animal waste in first two days of Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has lifted 9957 ton sacrificial animals waste from the city in first two days as 15,000 ton waste collection target was set for Eid-ul-Adha.

Almost 4629 ton sacrificial animal waste was lifted on first day while 5328 ton on second day of Eid.

The heavy machinery was being used for lifting the sacrificial animal waste and other waste from the city as the drive was also underway on third day of the Eid.

The company has received 615 complaints regarding waste during 48 hours and resolved 534 complaints while work on 81 complaints was underway.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar has assigned 'Zero waste' target on the third day of Eid to operational wing.

Pakistan

