MWMC makes complaint cell functional for quick redressal of complaints on Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has made complaint cell functional to resolve masses complaints timely regarding cleanliness during Eid-ul-Adha.

The complaint cell would remain operational from 8 am to 10 pm during three days of Eid.

The citizens could contact on complaint cell helpline number 1139 about lifting of animal offals or could upload pictures with address on WhatsApp number 0305-9215555.

Likewise, the complaints about cleanliness could also be registered on company Facebook page and Khidmat ap ki dehleez per program app.

The control room representative would inform the field staff after receiving complaint and the field staff would be bound to send pictorial proof after resolving the complaint concerned.

The high officials would monitor the complaints received at control room through digital technology.