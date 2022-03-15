MWMC manages training session for officers to improve good governance

) has taken the initiative for promotion of good governance by imparting a five days training, being given under the Director Training Programme, to the members of board

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has taken the initiative for promotion of good governance by imparting a five days training, being given under the Director Training Programme, to the members of board.

The services of Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance have been taken for the purpose.

Directors of the Company including Masroor Haider, Falza Mumtaz, Javed Iqbal, Dr. Allah Bakhsh, CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Company Secretary Muhammad Kabir Khan, Chief Internal Auditor Asif Tahir, Chief Financial Officer Sajid Riaz and Manager Administration and Human Resources Aqeel Ahmed are among the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Multan Waste Management Company CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that MWMC should work like a company instead of any government department.

The officers, appearing in the training session will be apprised about the powers, responsibilities and internal control of company.

Dogar further added that the procedure for formation of BoD under corporate governance rules will be explained to the participants.

Likewise, Muhammad Farooq Dogar maintained, the role of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Internal Auditor will also be elaborated in training.

The training program will also lead to skill development, speedy resolution of problems, promotion of good governance and transparency in the company affairs,he concluded.