UrduPoint.com

MWMC Manages Training Session For Officers To Improve Good Governance

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 01:23 PM

MWMC manages training session for officers to improve good governance

) has taken the initiative for promotion of good governance by imparting a five days training, being given under the Director Training Programme, to the members of board

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has taken the initiative for promotion of good governance by imparting a five days training, being given under the Director Training Programme, to the members of board.

The services of Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance have been taken for the purpose.

Directors of the Company including Masroor Haider, Falza Mumtaz, Javed Iqbal, Dr. Allah Bakhsh, CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Company Secretary Muhammad Kabir Khan, Chief Internal Auditor Asif Tahir, Chief Financial Officer Sajid Riaz and Manager Administration and Human Resources Aqeel Ahmed are among the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Multan Waste Management Company CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that MWMC should work like a company instead of any government department.

The officers, appearing in the training session will be apprised about the powers, responsibilities and internal control of company.

Dogar further added that the procedure for formation of BoD under corporate governance rules will be explained to the participants.

Likewise, Muhammad Farooq Dogar maintained, the role of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Internal Auditor will also be elaborated in training.

The training program will also lead to skill development, speedy resolution of problems, promotion of good governance and transparency in the company affairs,he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Resolution Company Lead Kabir Khan Government

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman vows to expand PSL in competition wit ..

PCB Chairman vows to expand PSL in competition with IPL

51 seconds ago
 CM Mahmood Khan condoles death of PTI social media ..

CM Mahmood Khan condoles death of PTI social media activist Bilal Sahil

3 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan strongman's son wins presidential vot ..

Turkmenistan strongman's son wins presidential vote: official results

4 minutes ago
 Minus Buzdar formula unacceptable: Parliamentary S ..

Minus Buzdar formula unacceptable: Parliamentary Sec

4 minutes ago
 Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to Kyiv on Tuesday: s ..

Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to Kyiv on Tuesday: statement

4 minutes ago
 China does not want to be 'affected' by Russia san ..

China does not want to be 'affected' by Russia sanctions: foreign minister Wang ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>