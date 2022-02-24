MWMC, MC devises mechanism to register cases over throwing debris

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and Metropolitan Corporation (MC) have come up with a mechanism to register cases and imposing fine against those who threw rubble in streets and set fire to garbage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and Metropolitan Corporation (MC) have come up with a mechanism to register cases and imposing fine against those who threw rubble in streets and set fire to garbage.

Under the new strategy, a joint team of inspectors from the company's enforcement department and the Metropolitan Corporation has been formed.

The waste management company would identify the violators over throwing debris on the roads and burning of garbage while the inspector of the metropolitan corporation would challan them who would be presented before court of judicial magistrate.

The magistrate would decide whether to fine the citizen or register a case under the Local Government Act.