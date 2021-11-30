UrduPoint.com

MWMC MD Assures Cleanliness Of City

Managing Director of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Tuesday expressed its commitment to improve cleanliness in the city of saints and maintain discipline in the company

While presiding over an official meeting arranged here, he directed its staffers to ensure their presence in the office on time, besides no manager or worker would go on leave without prior notice, he added.

He said that enforcement wing was established to curtail pollution spread and smog, adding that the fine would be imposed on those who burn the waste and throw debris on roads. Besides, the cases of criminal offense would also be registered against them, he warned.

He said MWMC stands with the district administration. He directed the operations wing for sprinkling water on all major highways of the city to control the dust.

The Company's Secretary Muhammad Kabir Khan, Chief Internal Auditor Asif Tahir, Operations Manager Dawood Mukhi, Manager Human Resources & Admin Aqeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer Sajid Riaz, Procurement Manager Asif Shabbir, Enforcement Manager Faheem Khan Lodhi, IT Manager Muhammad Imran Khan, Workshop Manager Hassan Amjad, Deputy Manager Habib Al Zafar and Assistant Manager Communications Fareeha Zahra participated in the meeting.

