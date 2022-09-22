UrduPoint.com

MWMC Mobilizes Activity To Stop Dengue Larva Breeding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MWMC mobilizes activity to stop dengue larva breeding

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has been mobilized to stop breeding of dengue larva in the city.

According to statement issued here Thursday the company launched special operation for cleaning cemeteries under direction of MWMC's CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar.

Grass and garbage were cleaned from all cemeteries of the city.

Apart from this, water pots kept for birds in the cemeteries were also washed.

In this regard, CEO said MWMC was playing active role in dengue surveillance and phased wise cleaning of all graveyards in the city started. The waste causing growth of dengue was lifted almost from City, he added.

He said every citizen has to play role to eradicate dengue, with appealing to citizens to avoid releasing tap water in streets, markets and roads as the wet surface can cause breeding of dengue larva.

