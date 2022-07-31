UrduPoint.com

MWMC Muharram Cleanliness Plan Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MWMC Muharram cleanliness plan continues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The implementation on Muharram Cleanliness Action Plan by Multan Waste Management Company remained continue on Sunday.

The company workers remained busy in cleanliness of procession routes and imam bargahas despite Sunday's holiday.

The cleanliness of Imam Bargah Hadria Gulgasht, Astana Lal Shah,Imambargah Shah islam Daulatgate, Kotla Tolay Khan,Astan Chumbay Shah, Astana Shah Islam, Astana Koray Shah,Imam Bargah Abu Tarab, Imam Bargah Jhande Shah, Shah Shams Darbar, Astana Amir Shah and others was made.

Mud and soil,accumulated due to rain on roads was removed with front blade tractors while special operations was carried out to lift garbage from Hussain Agahi bazar and inner city area.

