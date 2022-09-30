MWMC operation clean up underway to make city zero waste

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) operation clean-up was underway at Union Council level to make city zero waste.

Under the new strategy for cleanliness, a grand cleanliness operation was conducted in Union Council 34 here on Friday.

Cleanliness was done in Nawan Shahr, Pul Mauj Darya, Qadeerabad, Kari Misri Khan, Gulshanabad and adjacent areas and all debris and waste was lifted.

CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar visited the Union Council 34 to review the cleanliness and met with the citizens. Manager Operations Anwar-ul- Haq also accompanied by him.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that the new strategy about cleanliness was going successfully as four union councils are being zero-wasted every week.

He said that in view of the lack of manpower in the company, a special cleanliness squad has been established to carry out cleaning operations along with the workers of the respective union councils.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that the new strategy regarding cleanliness is being appreciated by the people and this trust of the people is a guarantee of the company's performance.

On this occasion, Muhammad Farooq Dogar also hailed the workers for excellent cleanliness.