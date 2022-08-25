MWMC organizes anti-dengue awareness walk

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) organized a walk at Ghanta Ghar Chowk to creat awareness among citizens about dengue.

The Punjab government has issued alert to the administration of all districts in view of the increasing risk of dengue larvae breeding due to heavy rains.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, CEO MWMC Ameer Hassan and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rizwan Nazeer led the walk.

A large number of, company officials, sector officers and workers participated in the walk.

Deputy Commissioner also distributed brochures pertaining to dengue precautions among citizens and shopkeepers.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Tahir Wattoo said that every citizen has to play his role to eradicate dengue because all government departments and citizens could get complete control over dengue together.

He clarified that citizens who didn't follow SOPs regarding dengue control will be booked under the Dengue Act.

Mr Wattoo appealed the citizens to take all preventive measure against dengue in houses, shops and markets and not to store scrap and tyres in the open places.

He directed government departments to actively participate in dengue surveillance and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

CEO MWMC Ameer Hassan said that the company will lead the anti-dengue campaign from the front in the city.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with MWMC in order to keep the environment clean in the streets and markets and register complaints about cleanliness on company's helpline 1139.