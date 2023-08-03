Open Menu

MWMC Organizes Awareness Rally To Prevent Smog

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023

MWMC organizes awareness rally to prevent smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) organized a rally to create awareness among masses about smog and the preventive measures here on Thursday.

The rally was led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC, Shahid Yaqoob in which sanitary workers, officers and civil society members participated.

Addressing the participants, the CEO MWMC said that the district administration has been directed to follow zero tolerance policy to prevent smog.

He said that brick kilns, smoky vehicles and the burning of crops remaining were turning as one of the major reasons for smog. He said that the violators would be treated with iron hands under the zero-tolerance policy.

He said that the company would launch a comprehensive awareness campaign under preventive measures and then would start strict action against violators.

