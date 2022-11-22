UrduPoint.com

MWMC Plans To Purchase Land For Head Office, Landfill Site

Published November 22, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) decided to acquire company owned land for construction of head office, waste to energy project and landfill site in order to improve the performance of the department.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chairman Multan Waste Management Company Aadam Saeed Raan, CEO Haq Nawaz and attended by some other officials.

Aadam Saeed Raan stated that the MWMC would be made fully functional. All the problems in the department would be resolved as early as possible.

He directed officials to initiate the process for the purchase of the landfill site.

For the west to Energy project, a working plan should also be initiated, he remarked. The container should be repaired as one-fourth of the funds would be spent on the repair of other containers, Aadam Saeed added. The numbering of all containers, dust bins and stock registered should be managed properly to avoid theft by proper vigilance.

He stressed monitoring of the staff, vehicles and fueling of the vehicles as it would help improve performance of the department. There will be no compromise on cleanliness of the city and required machinery would be purchased.

