MWMC Prepares Plan For Cleanliness Of Graveyards

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:10 PM

MWMC prepares plan for cleanliness of graveyards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has prepared cleanliness plan for graveyards of the city.

The company workers made the cleanliness of historic Hassan Parwana and Jalal Baqri graveyards in first phase.

The waste was removed from inside and outside of the graveyards.

MD MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar said that the cleanliness of graveyards will be made in phases.

He said that cleanliness of the graveyards is our religious duty.

The citizens visited the graveyards and recite Holy Quran for their love ones.

He said that it was our religious obligation to keep the graveyards clean.

