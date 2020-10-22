UrduPoint.com
MWMC Prepares Plan To Keep City Roads, Markets Clean Whole Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:32 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has prepared plan to keep main roads and busiest markets of the city of Saints neat and clean whole day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has prepared plan to keep main roads and busiest markets of the city of Saints neat and clean whole day.

The cleanliness squad consisted on sanitary staff and machinery has been constituted for second shift.

The duty timing for second shift would be from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Latif Khan issued the operational plan with consultation of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

According to operational plan, the three cleanliness squad for three different routes have been setup.

The first squad would clean Khayam cinema, Chungi No-9, Katchery chowk, kalma chowk, Highcourt, Abdali Road and Tariq Road.

The second squad would perform its duty at Bosan Road bypass,Gardezi market, Gulgasht and Gole Bagh while third squad would be deputed at water works Road, Ghanta Ghar, Katchery chowk, MDA chowk and Nishtar Road.

The staff would lift waste from commercial markets, public places, waste bins,filth depot and green belts situated at these routes.

The waste compactor vehicles have been provided to sanitary staff of three routes.

