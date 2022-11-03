UrduPoint.com

MWMC Recommends Ban On Entry Of Uncovered Trollies In City

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MWMC recommends ban on entry of uncovered trollies in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has proposed to the city traffic police to ban the entry of uncovered loaded tractor-trolleys into the city to prevent pollution.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Mohammad Farooq Dogar on Thursday sent a letter to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Hasan Afzal in which he said that uncovered tractor-trolleys loaded with mud and sand were a major cause of pollution.

He said that these exposed tractor teams also cause problems in ensuring cleanliness and also affect the beauty of the city.

He said that dust on the road affects the eyes of motorcyclists and recommended CTO Hasan Afzal ensure strict action against exposed load trolleys.

He said that as a precautionary measure to control smog, all possible arrangements should be made for the tractor-trolley drivers to cover the load trolleys.

