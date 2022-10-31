MWMC releases cleaning operation schedule

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) released the schedule of cleaning important areas of the city on Monday.

According to office statement, special cleaning squad of MWMC was constituted to carry out cleaning operation from NLC bypass to fertilizer factory.

The operation would be launched in Union Council No 42 tomorrow, while the same would be carried out in Union Council No 20 on November 20. Similarly, the airport road from Razaabad to Tank Chowk would be cleaned on November 3 and Union Council No 22 on November 4.

Old Shujaabad Road would be cleaned on November 5. Schedule was released with consent and approval of CEO Multan Waste Management Company, Muhammad Farooq Dogar, added the statement.