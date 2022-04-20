MWMC removes junkyard to clear service road

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Enforcement Wing of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) sprang into action on Wednesday and restored a service road after it was turned into a junkyard by shopkeepers dealing in junk articles.

Some shopkeepers had kept their stock of used articles on the service road of Bosan road and turned it into a junk store.

MWMC took action and thoroughly cleaned the service road to streamline the traffic operations on the orders of MWMC CEO Farooq Dogar.

The company's teams also talked to fruit vendors operating there and those found spreading fruit waste on the road were issued warning.