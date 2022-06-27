MWMC removes soil along road dividers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has been operating for a week to remove soil accumulated along road dividers and sidewalks due to rains, said statement issued here on Monday.

Heavy machinery is being used for scraping between Samejaabad Road and Chowk Kamharanwala to Vehari Chowk.

Soil loaded in dozens of trolleys has been removed from main roads and service lanes in the area.

In addition, the scraping process has also been intensified on the service lanes of the metro route. On the other hand, the company's special cleaning squad was assigned the special task to clean Timber Market today. Mohammad Farooq Dogar, CEO, Multan Waste Management Company, has issued instructions for scraping of all highways in the city and directed the workers to complete the process by June 30, concluded the release.