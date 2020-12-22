UrduPoint.com
MWMC Resolve 98 Percent Complaints On PM's Citizen Portal

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:58 PM

MWMC resolve 98 percent complaints on PM's citizen portal

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) resolved 98 percent complaints on Prime Minister Citizen's Portal, related to cleanliness issues in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) resolved 98 percent complaints on Prime Minister Citizen's Portal, related to cleanliness issues in the city.

According to a report issued by MWMC in connection with Clean and Green Pakistan Index , a total of 5666 complaints received on PM Portal. Out of which, 5538 were addressed within stipulated time period.

Similarly, at CM Portal, the complaints redressal percentage remained 100 percent. At MWMC Complaint Cell 1139, about 94 percent complaints were resolved. The report stated that MWMC was lifting 970 tonnes of trash against installed capacity of 700 tonnes per day. About workers presence for last 24 hours, 1365 workers out of total 1515 performed duties. Thus workers presence percentage was 91.7 percents. About the absent workers, most of the them were on leave, stated the report.

