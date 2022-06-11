UrduPoint.com

MWMC Resolves 629 Online Complaints In A Month

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) received 645 online complaints about cleanliness during the last month of May out of which 629 have been resolved so far while work continued to resolve the pending complaints.

Use of digital technology increasing day by day in the urban areas as it was being used to registration of complaint s with visiting offices. The MWMC launched the online complaint registration service in order to resolve public complaints at the earliest. The department have received 408 complaints through helpline 1139, 134 through Prime Minister Portal, 51 through "Khidmat Aap ki Dehleez Par" application, three trough Chief Minister Directive, nine through CM Portal, two through Provincial to Ombudsman's Office, six through Deputy Commissioner Office Complaints Cell and 32 through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Multan Waste Management Company's CEO Mohammad Farooq Dogar welcomed the use of digital technology for complaints and said that online registration of complaints saves time of citizens. He said that an integrated system has been set up for redressal of complaints received through online system. He said that feedback was also being obtained from complainants in order to bring more improvement in performance. He urged people to get their complaints registered online instead of visiting office in order to protect themselves from the scorching heat.

