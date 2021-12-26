MWMC sanitary workers launches campaign to seek respectable status

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Sanitary workers of Multan Waste Management Company launched on Sunday an awareness campaign titled " Sweepers are Superheros", for their dignify future.

The campaign objective is the social protection of sanitary workers and change public mindset and eradicate inappropriate terms commonly used for cleaners in the society.

The sanitary workers carrying banners and placards at their respective workplaces, to seek due respect for their services and highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company Fakhar ul islam, commenting about the awareness campaign, stated that the department was proud of the services of the sanitary workers.

The workers impart vital role in maintaining cleanliness of the city. They urged people should change their attitude towards the sanitary workers and refrain them calling them inappropriate words.

Multan Waste Management Company stood by its workers and gave them due respect and dignity for their matchless services.