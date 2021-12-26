UrduPoint.com

MWMC Sanitary Workers Launches Campaign To Seek Respectable Status

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 12:00 PM

MWMC sanitary workers launches campaign to seek respectable status

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Sanitary workers of Multan Waste Management Company launched on Sunday an awareness campaign titled " Sweepers are Superheros", for their dignify future.

The campaign objective is the social protection of sanitary workers and change public mindset and eradicate inappropriate terms commonly used for cleaners in the society.

The sanitary workers carrying banners and placards at their respective workplaces, to seek due respect for their services and highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company Fakhar ul islam, commenting about the awareness campaign, stated that the department was proud of the services of the sanitary workers.

The workers impart vital role in maintaining cleanliness of the city. They urged people should change their attitude towards the sanitary workers and refrain them calling them inappropriate words.

Multan Waste Management Company stood by its workers and gave them due respect and dignity for their matchless services.

Related Topics

Multan Company Sunday

Recent Stories

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

31 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Province with proje ..

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Banglad ..

UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Bangladesh over ferry fire victims

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 278.34 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 278.34 million

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.