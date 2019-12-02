MWMC sector incharge removed over poor cleanliness

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak removed sector incharge of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) from the post of sector incharge over poor cleanliness arrangements here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak removed sector incharge of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) from the post of sector incharge over poor cleanliness arrangements here on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak alongwith Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar visited different areas of the city to check cleanliness arrangements here early morning.

During visit of Rasheedabad sector, they found poor cleanliness arrangements and removed sector Incharge Alamdaar Shah from the post.They appointed Muhammad Asghar as new sector incharge to directed him to ensure best cleanliness arrangements in the sector.