MWMC seeks financial bidding for procurement of spare parts tomorrow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has sought financial bidding tomorrow May 21 for procurement of spare parts of vehicles.

According to MWMC official sources, three firms would participate in the financial bidding.

The tenders to procure spare parts for the vehicles had opened on May 4 and the firms which technically qualified were invited for financial bidding.

The spare parts costing Rs 15 million will be procured after completion of tendering process.

The operational system of the company would improve and it also helped swift cleanliness in the city.

The repairing and maintenance of the all company vehicles will be done through this tender within short span of time.

The financial bids to be conducted under supervision of procurement committee, the sources concluded.

It's pertinent to mention here that the company vehicles were off road due to deteriorated condition which badly affecting lifting waste.

The new machinery was not procured after 2010-11 and cleanliness operation was being run through existing available machinery.