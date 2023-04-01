UrduPoint.com

MWMC Serve 10 More Notices Over Throwing Debris, Waste

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MWMC serve 10 more notices over throwing debris, waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has served ten more notices to property owners and contractors for throwing debris and waste on roads with the task to remove building material and waste heaps from the city before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The property would be sealed after warning notices.

The enforcement cell took strict action in different areas of the city and gave ultimatums to those who threw building materials and waste on roads for clearing the ways, under the directions of CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqoob.

Speaking on this occasion, Shahid Yaqoob said it was a crime to throw debris on roads, under the Local Government Act as throwing debris and garbage outside causes cleanliness and sewerage problems.

He appealed to civil society to cooperate with the company in cleaning the city, adding the company officials would be given the powers of enforcement inspectors soon.

Related Topics

Multan Civil Society Company From Government

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ so ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ social media campaign

49 minutes ago
 Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

1 hour ago
 Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Se ..

Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Sensory Awareness Course’ on D ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten ba ..

Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten banks to enhance security and ta ..

1 hour ago
 MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dub ..

MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dubai

1 hour ago
 China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge i ..

China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge in 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.