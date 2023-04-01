MWMC serve 10 more notices over throwing debris, waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has served ten more notices to property owners and contractors for throwing debris and waste on roads with the task to remove building material and waste heaps from the city before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The property would be sealed after warning notices.

The enforcement cell took strict action in different areas of the city and gave ultimatums to those who threw building materials and waste on roads for clearing the ways, under the directions of CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqoob.

Speaking on this occasion, Shahid Yaqoob said it was a crime to throw debris on roads, under the Local Government Act as throwing debris and garbage outside causes cleanliness and sewerage problems.

He appealed to civil society to cooperate with the company in cleaning the city, adding the company officials would be given the powers of enforcement inspectors soon.