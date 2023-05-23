MWMC serves notices to 10 property owners for throwing debris, waste

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has served notices to more than 10 property owners over throwing debris and waste on roads.

The Enforcement Cell of MWMC on Tuesday conducted inspection in the city under the directions of CEO Shahid Yaqub.

Shahid Yaqoob said that those who threw the debris and garbage outside have destroyed the beauty of the City of Saints.

He said that now, the properties of the owners would also be sealed who litter the city under Local Government Act.

He said that they were providing full support to WASA for drainage and sanitation during rains.

Shahid Yaqoob appealed to the business community and citizens to avoid throwing garbage and debris on roads and to cooperate with the company regarding cleanliness.

Sealing of property and heavy fines would also be imposed under Local Government Act, Shahid Yaqub and added that the one week deadline has been given in the notices for clearing construction material itself.

He also urged the citizens to throw the waste at fixed points or into containers. New dust bins were being installed at bazaars and central places of the city.

The action against sand and mud trollies has also been launched, Mr Shahid concluded.