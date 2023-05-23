UrduPoint.com

MWMC Serves Notices To 10 Property Owners For Throwing Debris, Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MWMC serves notices to 10 property owners for throwing debris, waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has served notices to more than 10 property owners over throwing debris and waste on roads.

The Enforcement Cell of MWMC on Tuesday conducted inspection in the city under the directions of CEO Shahid Yaqub.

Shahid Yaqoob said that those who threw the debris and garbage outside have destroyed the beauty of the City of Saints.

He said that now, the properties of the owners would also be sealed who litter the city under Local Government Act.

He said that they were providing full support to WASA for drainage and sanitation during rains.

Shahid Yaqoob appealed to the business community and citizens to avoid throwing garbage and debris on roads and to cooperate with the company regarding cleanliness.

Sealing of property and heavy fines would also be imposed under Local Government Act, Shahid Yaqub and added that the one week deadline has been given in the notices for clearing construction material itself.

He also urged the citizens to throw the waste at fixed points or into containers. New dust bins were being installed at bazaars and central places of the city.

The action against sand and mud trollies has also been launched, Mr Shahid concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Business Company Government Rains

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

3 minutes ago
 Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

36 minutes ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi gr ..

Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi granted bail

2 hours ago
 EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.