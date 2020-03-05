MWMC serves notices to 125 cattle pens for shifting outside city

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served notices to 125 cattle pens owners for shifting cattle pens outside the city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served notices to 125 cattle pens owners for shifting cattle pens outside the city.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that strategy was being devised for strict legal action to shift the cattle pens outside the city and Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has constituted a committee in this regard.

He said that the cattle pens owners would face fines in case of not shifting the cattle pens and ratio of fines would increase in different phases against them.

MWMC enforcement wing imposed Rs 74,000 fine over throwing waste, debris and cattle dung on roads.

As many as Rs 61,000 fine was imposed to 17 cattle pens owners at UC 68.

