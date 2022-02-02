UrduPoint.com

MWMC Serves Notices To 14 Citizens Over Disrupting Cleanliness Drive

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 05:36 PM

MWMC serves notices to 14 citizens over disrupting cleanliness drive

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) enforcement cell has served notices to 14 citizens over disrupting the Month of cleanliness drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) enforcement cell has served notices to 14 citizens over disrupting the Month of cleanliness drive.

The notices have been issued to the owners of cattle pens and the those who threw debris of buildings on roads and streets.

Similarly, notice has also been issued to the citizen for dumping garbage in the green belt of Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony.

The action has been taken under Local Government Act. The concerned citizens were directed to shift their cattle pens and lift debris within 24 hours rather strict legal action will be taken.

Related Topics

Multan Company Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2022 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

47 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan conducts condolence refer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan conducts condolence reference in memory of renowned bro ..

3 minutes ago
 Gurdawara Dera Sahib: An epitome of Sikh architect ..

Gurdawara Dera Sahib: An epitome of Sikh architectural heritage in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussain

33 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

36 minutes ago
 Turkey Plans to Add Black Sea Gas to Its Energy Sy ..

Turkey Plans to Add Black Sea Gas to Its Energy System in 2023 - Erdogan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>