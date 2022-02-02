MWMC serves notices to 14 citizens over disrupting cleanliness drive

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) enforcement cell has served notices to 14 citizens over disrupting the Month of cleanliness drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) enforcement cell has served notices to 14 citizens over disrupting the Month of cleanliness drive.

The notices have been issued to the owners of cattle pens and the those who threw debris of buildings on roads and streets.

Similarly, notice has also been issued to the citizen for dumping garbage in the green belt of Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony.

The action has been taken under Local Government Act. The concerned citizens were directed to shift their cattle pens and lift debris within 24 hours rather strict legal action will be taken.