MWMC Serves Notices To 331 Citizens For Disturbing Cleanliness Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served notices to 331 citizens disturbing cleanliness in the city, during last 72 hours.

A good number of citizens were issued notices for throwing trash outsides their shops instead of trash-bins.

Similarly, citizens were also found occupying green belts, especially at Timber market, where they kept furniture articles at roads.

Thus, they not only affect smooth flow of traffic but also disturb cleanliness operation, said official sources.

MWMC is receiving complaints through social media about the people involved in affecting cleanliness in the city. The sources added that MWMC issued notices to 331 persons. Similarly, MWMC will not allow cattle pin in urban areas. The traders in Timber Market were instructed to remove encroachment as early as possible otherwise stringent action would be initiated against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

