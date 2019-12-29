UrduPoint.com
MWMC Serves Notices To 5 Persons For Throwing Waste On Roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has served notices to five people for throwing debris and garbage on roads, according to official sources here on Sunday.

The MWMC enforcement team served notices on Muhammad Younis at Chowk Ghazi Abad, Nazar Hussain and Muhammad Hanif, Shah Badar Road, Farzeen and Zain at Pathan market, added the sources.

The persons concerned were directed to lift debris, garbage within next 24 hours under the Local Government Act.

The enforcement team also issued notice to SHO Chahliek police station for throwing building debris on footpath.

The debris was lifted from there within the time period.

The company administration is also resolving the cleanliness complaints registered on the social media. The complaints received on facebook account were forwarded to sector in-charges concerned.

The company has started preparation for the inspection report at union council level and it was submitted with CEO MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar on daily basis.

