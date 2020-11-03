UrduPoint.com
MWMC Serves Notices To 83 Citizens For Disturbing Cleanliness Operation In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 09:20 AM

MWMC serves notices to 83 citizens for disturbing cleanliness operation in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served notices to 83 citizens for throwing trash in bazaars and streets and also imposed fine on two owners of cattle pen.

According to official sources, the Enforcement wing of MWMC imposed fine Rs 10,000 to a cattle pen holder namely Zafar Iqbal at Zakariya Town.

Similarly, another cattle pen holder Abdul Shakoor was fined Rs 5000 at Pir Colony. Enforcement wing also visited Wood Market, Gulgasht and Bosan road and served notices to 83 persons, found involved in throwing trash outside their shops.

The official sources stated that fruit sellers were creating more problems as they threw waste material at roads. They have been issued warning. They would also be imposed heavy fine in coming days in case they continue the same practice, stated official sources.

