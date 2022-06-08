MWMC serves notices to dozen of citizens over throwing debris on roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Enforcement wing has issued notices to dozen of citizens involved in throwing debris on roads and streets.

MWMC has adopted a new strategy to take action against those who threw construction debris on the streets and roads. A notice will be issued to the citizen with warning of removing debris within 24 hours.

In case of non removal of debris, the building inspector Metropolitan Corporation will impose fine on the citizen or file a case against him in the court.

CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar has ordered to issue notice to the owner of multi-stories building located at Old Bahalpur and Tariq Road for throwing debris on main road.

CEO has said that why should the company pick up the debris of the building owners who spend hundred of million of rupees on construction of their commercial towers. Muhammad Farooq Dogar asked the building and plaza owners to dispose off the construction debris themselves instead of throwing on roads.

He instructed that company workers working in the field to inform Enforcement wing about the construction debris and it will issue notices to the citizen concerned.