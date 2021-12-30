UrduPoint.com

MWMC Serves Notices To Garbage Throwers At Open Spaces

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 12:30 PM

MWMC serves notices to garbage throwers at open spaces

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Enforcement Wing of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served notices to 16 citizens included fruits sellers for throwing garbage in open spaces and sides of roads instead of trash-bins.

The Enforcement Wing MWMC served notices to Muhammad Ayub of Aslamabad, Saeed, Shaukat, Naseem, Zubair, Zulfiqar, Sher Dil and Mushtaq, residents of Nawan Shehr and Ahmed Nawaz , Kamran Khan from Kiri Misri Khan and Muhammad Mubeen for throwing fruit peels on the road were served notices.

In this regard the MWMC has instructed building owners and constructors to remove encroachment as early as possible otherwise stringent action would be initiated against them.

While strict warning was given to shop owners to get fined for throwing fruit peels at open places in future.

