MWMC serves notices to over 200 citizens for throwing waste, debris on roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served notices to over 200 citizens for throwing littering and debris on roads.

The enforcement cell of the company raided against those involved in throwing waste and debris in streets and roads under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

The notices were also served to shopkeepers over burning waste in front of shops.

The enforcement cell also warned lodging of FIRs in case of burning littering again.

The heavy fine was also imposed by the company to people over throwing waste, debris on roads.