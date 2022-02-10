UrduPoint.com

MWMC Serves Notices To Seven Cattle Pen Owners

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 05:31 PM

MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served warning notices to seven cattle pen owners for causing environmental pollution during a special operation launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served warning notices to seven cattle pen owners for causing environmental pollution during a special operation launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the waste management company launched a special operation against the violators and checked different areas of the city.

The MWMC teams visited union council no 55 Qasim Bela, Dolat Gate, Dehli Gate, Alung and other areas of the city and issued warning notices to seven citizens.

The citizens have been directed through the notices to remove garbage and other waste from the streets within 24 hours otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The MWMC observing cleanliness month under which different areas of the city were being cleaned on daily basis.

Related Topics

Multan Company Bela Peruvian Nuevo Sol From

Recent Stories

PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among ..

PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among people

3 minutes ago
 France make two changes for Ireland

France make two changes for Ireland

3 minutes ago
 Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 F ..

Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 Films to be virtually screened ..

3 minutes ago
 Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic me ..

Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic men's Alpine combined

3 minutes ago
 Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff t ..

Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff to Leave Ukraine - Lavrov

7 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Thursday Conversation With Truss 'Fill ..

Lavrov Says Thursday Conversation With Truss 'Filled' With NATO-Centrism

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>