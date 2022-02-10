MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served warning notices to seven cattle pen owners for causing environmental pollution during a special operation launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served warning notices to seven cattle pen owners for causing environmental pollution during a special operation launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the waste management company launched a special operation against the violators and checked different areas of the city.

The MWMC teams visited union council no 55 Qasim Bela, Dolat Gate, Dehli Gate, Alung and other areas of the city and issued warning notices to seven citizens.

The citizens have been directed through the notices to remove garbage and other waste from the streets within 24 hours otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The MWMC observing cleanliness month under which different areas of the city were being cleaned on daily basis.