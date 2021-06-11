MWMC Sets Up One Window Desk For Public Facilitation
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) set up one window desk for facilitation of workers and citizens here on Friday.
In line with special directives of Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-Ul-Islam Dogar, workers of the company and citizens could register their complaints through the desk through which their issues would be resolved on priority.
The complainant would be issued a computerized number and he would be informed about development in three working days.
The Managing Director (MD) MWMC has directed officers of all concerned departments to ensure a comprehensive coordination for resolving issues.
The official also directed officers to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure at the one window desk.