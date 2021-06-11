UrduPoint.com
MWMC Sets Up One Window Desk For Public Facilitation

Fri 11th June 2021

MWMC sets up one window desk for public facilitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) set up one window desk for facilitation of workers and citizens here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-Ul-Islam Dogar, workers of the company and citizens could register their complaints through the desk through which their issues would be resolved on priority.

The complainant would be issued a computerized number and he would be informed about development in three working days.

The Managing Director (MD) MWMC has directed officers of all concerned departments to ensure a comprehensive coordination for resolving issues.

The official also directed officers to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure at the one window desk.

More Stories From Pakistan

