MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :A special desk has been set up at Multan Waste Management Company head office for immediate solution of problems of its workers.

Workers will be able to submit their applications during office hours for resolving their issues and immediate action will be taken on it.

Talking about it, Chief Executive Officer MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that workers are our asset and their welfare is our duty.

He said that the solution of the problems of the workers was top priority of the company management, therefore the message has been given to all the company managers to ensure in time resolution of workers' problems.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that the doors of his office were opened for workers for every time and workers are not required to recommend anyone for their legitimate work. He said that company administration would take care of the welfare of its workers at every step.