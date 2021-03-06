UrduPoint.com
MWMC Sets-up 'video Wall' For Field Monitoring

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

MWMC sets-up 'video wall' for field monitoring

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) set-up 'video wall' for monitoring of field staff.

MWMC BoD members Hussain Ahmad Fazal and Masroor Haider accompanying with Director Local Government Farooq Dogar paid visit to the monitoring room at company head office here on Saturday.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar briefed the members.

He said that the cameras have been installed at parking yards and company workshop and these cameras were interlinked with video wall.

The movement of vehicles could be watched on video wall through cameras.

The location of the vehicles could also be checked in field through trackers.

Dogar said that the attendance of the workers could be checked on dash board by video wall.

Hussain Ahmad Fazal said that the company would have to take benefit from latest technology.

He suggested company administration to make the attendance system of the workers into the field more effective.

Masroor Haider said that the better monitoring system would become cause of capacity building.

