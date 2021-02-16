MWMC signs agreement with Nishtar hospital for secondary collection of waste

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) contracted an agreement with Nishtar hospital for secondary collection of waste.

According to Managing Director MWMC Fakhar ul islam Dogar, the company will place containers in premises of the Nishtar hospital and colony.

The Nishtar administration will charge Rs 3330 against lifting of one container.

He added that MWMC was working on revenue generation. For this purpose, the company has signed agreements with different government, private institutions in the city.

A special force of 300 workers have been introduced. The repair of off-road vehicles and container is in progress to enhance cleanliness operation across the city.