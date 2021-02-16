UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWMC Signs Agreement With Nishtar Hospital For Secondary Collection Of Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:24 PM

MWMC signs agreement with Nishtar hospital for secondary collection of waste

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) contracted an agreement with Nishtar hospital for secondary collection of waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) contracted an agreement with Nishtar hospital for secondary collection of waste.

According to Managing Director MWMC Fakhar ul islam Dogar, the company will place containers in premises of the Nishtar hospital and colony.

The Nishtar administration will charge Rs 3330 against lifting of one container.

He added that MWMC was working on revenue generation. For this purpose, the company has signed agreements with different government, private institutions in the city.

A special force of 300 workers have been introduced. The repair of off-road vehicles and container is in progress to enhance cleanliness operation across the city.

Related Topics

Multan Company Vehicles Progress Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Four San Antonio Spurs players positive for virus, ..

2 minutes ago

UN General Assembly President Urges Myanmar Milita ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to Consider Making Multinational Naval Dr ..

5 minutes ago

Blinken, Indonesian Foreign Minister Share 'Deep C ..

5 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in Hujra Shah Muqeem area

6 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz criticized for teaching constitution ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.