UrduPoint.com

MWMC Speeds Up Cleanliness Operation After Break In Rainy Spell

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Due to the break in rainy spell, the hardships in cleaning operation in the city faced by Waste Management Company seem to have reduced and the workers started the cleanliness operation at a rapid pace.

Scraping has been started to remove dust and dirt from all major roads, said official sources.

Scraping is going on in various areas including Sameejaabad, Mumtazabad and Chowk Kumharanwala with the help of modern machinery.

Apart from this, cleaning of the routes of the Muharram processions was also in progress on a daily basis as per schedule.

The sources stated debris was being removed to pave the roads in different residential areas including Sadaat Colony and Nawabpur Road. MWMC workers were continuously cleaning Imambargahs in the city. Phenyl and lime powder were being used for elimination of pollution in scattered areas of the city.

